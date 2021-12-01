A Cumberland man charged with homicide by negligent use of a vehicle more than a year ago will go on trial May 2 and 3, 2022, according to information from a hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Cody L. Hase, 28, 2578 10th St., Cumberland, could face as much as 12 and one-half years in prison if convicted, court documents said.
The Nov. 24 hearing included a deadline of April 15, 2022, for materials that include jury instructions, witness lists, verdict forms, motions and notices of intent to use video in the trial.
A final pre-trial hearing is set April 15, 2022.
A complaint filed Oct. 20, 2020, alleges that a vehicle driven by the defendant collided with a van in a no-passing zone on Wisconsin Hwy. 48 on Sept. 30, 2020, resulting in fatal injuries to a Leroy Allan Odden, 72, of Rice Lake. The complaint said that the location of the crash was on a stretch of Hwy. 48 that had “an extended double yellow line for no passing.”
