A Turtle Lake man faces charges in Barron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties for allegedly breaking into properties and taking items.
On May 21, in Rusk County, Kevin G. Johnson, 46, was arrested for the possible offenses of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, theft of a building and burglary of a dwelling. A concerned citizen had reported a suspicious motorist and a vehicle that was broken down on the side of the road.
Johnson was being held in Rusk County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. He appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court on June 8 for an initial appearance hearing.
According to the probable cause statement, on May 21 at about 11 a.m., an anonymous concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspicious man broken down on the side of the road near Fire Lane Road, north of Perch Lake Road, Township of Murray.
The citizen offered to call for help, but the man adamantly refused but did identify himself as “Kevin.”
Between April 23 and May 20 the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department has received 15 reports of burglaries to seasonal cabins in the general area of where the motorist was broken down.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office had been working with area law enforcement agencies regarding information about the burglaries in the area.
According to the probable cause statement, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office told Rusk County investigators of a possible person of interest, Johnson, suspected of driving a tan SUV type vehicle. Based on the information from the concerned citizen, deputies responded to Fire Lane Road under the belief this person could possibly be the burglary suspect.
At 11:35 a.m., deputies located a broken down tan SUV parked on Fire Lane Road, north of Meadow Dam Road. The man, later identified as Johnson, was standing next to his vehicle with the hood up.
A deputy noticed a Green Bay Packer football, cased and signed, in the front seat. Initially, Johnson allegedly told the deputy it came from a friend, later he admitted it was from a cabin.
Also in Johnson’s vehicle were a small green generator, weed-wacker and Craftsman’s tool set, all of which were believed to have come from nearby cabin burglaries. Three handguns were seen in plain view.
The probable cause statement alleges a burglary on May 20 had a Green Bay Packer cased and signed football, green generator and other items stolen.
While investigation is still ongoing, Johnson allegedly has provided confessions to numerous cabin burglaries in Rusk and Sawyer Counties. He also admitted to possessing and selling stolen firearms. At the time of the incident, Johnson was homeless and living out of his SUV.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on June 22 for a status hearing.
On June 15, Rusk County also charged Johnson with felonies burglary-arm self with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm-convicted felon, theft-movable property ($2,500–$5,000) and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
Johnson was charged June 11 in Barron County Circuit Court with four felonies; two counts of burglary of a building, burglary of a locked/enclosed cargo portion of a trailer and theft-movable property ($2,500–$5,000) and four counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
According to Barron County Sheriff’s Department investigators, a Barronett resident caught a suspect on video surveillance taking an ice auger and cordless impact drill from a shed, without permission. The items totaled $500, the resident said.
An ice fisherman on Lower Turtle Lake told police that his ice shack had been damaged and burglarized sometime between Feb. 28 and March 1. Taken from the ice shack were an electric auger, an underwater camera, a fish finder, three custom tip-ups, six ice fishing rods and reels, three tip ups and two boxes of fishing lures. The insurance claim amounted to nearly $3,600.
A resident in Almena reported on May 14, that a suspect had cut locks on a gate, damaged three shed doors and stolen items. Missing were a 4,500 watt diesel generator, a 900 watt gas generator, two gas cans full of fuel, an angle grinder and a tool chest of miscellaneous tools. The resident estimated the value of the items to bet $1,500.
On May 24, Johnson was interviewed by Barron County Sheriff’s Department detectives. He allegedly admitted to being responsible for the burglaries. He said he sold the ice augers, an impact wrench, the ice fishing gear on Facebook Marketplace or to a friend. Those items were not recovered, except for a container of fishing lures.
Johnson said he used the fuel in the gas cans for his vehicle, and then he burned the cans.
Some items, including the generators and the angle grinder, were found in his vehicle, along with the pry bar Johnson allegedly used to break into the ice shack and the three sheds.
Johnson faces charges of felony burglary-building or dwelling and misdemeanors criminal damage to property and theft-movable property ($2,500 or less) in Washburn County. He was scheduled to appear in court on July 12.
In Sawyer County, Johnson also faces charges of felony charges of seven counts of burglary-building or dwelling, two counts of theft-movable property-special facts, one count of theft-movable property ($10,000–$100,000) and misdemeanor charges of six counts of theft-movable property ($2,500 or less) and two counts of criminal damage to property.
No court dates had been scheduled in Barron and Sawyer counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.