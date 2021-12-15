A 71-year-old Cameron resident could face as much as a 25-year prison term in connection with a felony child pornography possession charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Gregory D. Hammerel, 517 Spruce Ave., Cameron, is free on $2,500 signature bond pending a hearing next Wednesday, Dec. 22, court records said.
According to the complaint, a Barron County Sheriff’s Department detective began the investigation in September 2021 after a Google Cyber Tip indicated that an allegedly pornographic video had been uploaded from an Internet account held by the defendant.
The complaint said the information originally came from the Washington, D.C.-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center referred the tip to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and was reviewed by an analyst with the Wisconsin Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.
The state agency, in turn, enlisted the help of a local investigator.
The complaint said the investigation disclosed 19 images allegedly depicting children in sexually explicit situations and/or poses.
A search warrant was executed at the defendant’s home on Monday, Dec. 6. The county investigator interviewed the defendant, and a state digital forensic examiner later turned over a thumb drive to the investigator that allegedly depicts child pornography, downloaded from the defendant’s computer and phone.
