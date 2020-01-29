A man from Pepin County who was found guilty of vandalizing three vehicles at an Almena business where he worked must repay a total of $12,000 restitution to his former employer, after he was sentenced Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Juan A. Regalado-Valdez, 40, of Plum City, was found guilty on three felony counts of criminal damage to property during a jury trial in November 2019, court records said.
Besides making restitution, Regalado-Valdez will also serve three concurrent three-year terms of probation, according to court documents.
A complaint filed in February 2019 said that Regalado-Valdez allegedly put a substance (later determined to be a combination of sugar and water) into the fuel tanks of a pair of pickup trucks and a John Deere model 6210R tractor, all owned by Scheps Dairy, Almena, causing damages estimated at nearly $46,000.
A company official told investigators “he believed the defendant was upset … because of a worker’s compensation claim” involving the defendant and an injury he claimed to have suffered while working at the dairy.
