A town of Arland man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, to a pair of concurrent, three-year terms in prison in connection with his seventh drunk driving conviction and a felony bail jumping charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Philip C. Nelson, 52, of rural Clayton, was found guilty after an Oct. 20 jury trial.
At the sentencing hearing, he was given credit for 58 days already served in jail, and had his driver’s license revoked for life. Upon release, Nelson will be on probation for an additional five years and was ordered to undergo treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse, court records said.
The maximum sentence for the crime is up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, according to state statutes.
A criminal complaint filed Monday, March 16, 2020, said that Nelson was arrested March 12 when he was found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle found on a rural road in the town of Prairie Farm. The motor was running, and the arresting officer had to make several attempts to awaken Nelson.
Nelson failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of .270, nearly four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Court records said that at the time of the incident, Nelson was free on bond in connection with an unrelated felony theft charge from 2018, and had six prior drunk driving convictions.
