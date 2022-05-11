A 25-year-old Almena man was arrested twice in as many days and faces charges that include disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, following incidents on May 5 and 6, 2022, in the city of Barron, according to county Circuit Court documents.
The defendant is identified as Robert J. Gallardo, 38 Violet St., Almena.
He was identified as the suspect in an incident late on the afternoon of May 5 at Skippy’s Bar, Barron. Someone called 911 alleging the defendant “was being loud, boisterous and disorderly, causing a scene with the bartender.”
A short time later, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy found the suspect, later identified as defendant, outside the Barron Post office.
The defendant allegedly began to resist the officer as he was being escorted to his squad, then banged his head on the back of the squad while awaiting admission to the jail. He allegedly tried to run, was tackled by the officer and then subdued by jail staff.
The next day, May 6, the defendant was arrested a second time after a worker at KJ’s Fresh Market alleged someone tried to steal liquor from the store.
A city officer apprehended the defendant, who registered .20 on a preliminary breath test.
Court records said the defendant is free on $1,000 signature bond and is forbidden to have any contact with Skippy’s Bar or to possess or consume alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.