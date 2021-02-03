A Birchwood man could face up to a year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine after being charged with drunk driving, third offense, in a complaint filed Jan. 22, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Michael Alan Colbert, 51, 2835 28 11/16 St., Birchwood.
The arresting officer reported he was on patrol shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when he saw a vehicle go above the posted speed limit and operate left on the centerline.
Asked by the officer how much he had to drink, the driver, later identified as the defendant allegedly said: “at least 10 beers.”
He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
Results of a later blood test showed the defendant had a blood alcohol level of .196, more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication. Court records showed Colbert had two prior drunk driving convictions on his record, dating back to 1989.
