A Chetek man who has already spent nearly two years behind bars on a sexual assault charge will serve about two more years in prison after being sentenced Monday, April 12, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Cazz A. Johnson, 31, will serve five years’ probation after his release from the state prison at Waupun, court records said. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and was also ordered to pay nearly $1,000 in restitution in connection with two unrelated cases.
In December 2020, Johnson made a deal with county prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to a reduced felony charge of third-degree sexual assault, as well as the dismissal of charges in connection with a 2019 case involving two felony vehicle theft charges, and a 2020 misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property.
The plea deal ended a process that dated back to May of 2019. In the interim, Johnson asked for a competency hearing and, later, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, court records said.
But on Dec. 10, 2020, Johnson agreed to withdraw the insanity plea and to plead guilty to the lesser offense, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a member of his family in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
A witness called 911 after the victim drove a truck into his driveway, looking for help, just before 3:20 a.m. on May 7. The witness said the woman was upset and crying.
The complaint said Johnson had gone to a Cameron bar to pick up the woman. After drinking, he and the woman left in her boyfriend’s truck, with Johnson driving.
The woman told deputies that Johnson stopped on the road to urinate somewhere between Birchwood and Rice Lake. She said Johnson walked over to the passenger door, opened it, grabbed her, forcibly removed her boots and her pants, and assaulted her. The woman said she kicked him and screamed at him, causing Johnson to stumble backwards.
She then locked the door and drove away in the truck, eventually finding help after stopping at two nearby residences.
Deputies responded to the woman’s location, found her clothing on the side of a town road, and they also located Johnson, who was arrested.
