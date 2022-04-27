A routine probation search at the home of a Barron man has resulted in the confiscation of eight firearms, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Michael A. Lancette, 72, 410 S. Mill St., Barron.
The complaint said a Barron police officer went to the defendant’s home Friday, April 15, at the request of a probation agent with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
The agent told the officer that Lancette had a felony child enticement conviction on his record, and was allegedly in possession of a cell phone, which was not allowed according to terms of his probation.
The officer accompanied the probation agent to the home and spoke to the homeowner, a woman whom the defendant was living with. The visitors alleged they saw ammunition boxes and an empty gun case in the home.
They asked the owner if there were guns on the premises, and the owner led the agents to a room where eight long guns were found, including shotguns and rifles.
The homeowner said she has never owned a gun, and alleged that the defendant had used a rifle to go hunting during fall 2021.
The complaint charges the defendant with being a felon in possession of a firearm, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.