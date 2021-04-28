A 72-year-old Rice Lake woman has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, in the wake of a Monday, April 19, 2021, domestic quarrel, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed April 23 identifies the defendant as Lois A. Allen, 2010 Kern Ave., Unit 1.
A Rice Lake officer responded to a report of a domestic quarrel at the home and arrived to find the defendant trying to stab her boyfriend with what the officer described as a large kitchen knife, the complaint said.
The officer said he grabbed the defendant’s left wrist to prevent her from using the knife, then pulled it from her hand as “she pushed her left hand towards (the officer’s) body.”
The defendant had to be restrained when she was taken from the scene in an ambulance, and, later, at the hospital.
The boyfriend, who was identified only by his initials in the complaint, later told another officer that he awoke from a nap and heard the defendant say she was going to harm herself.
When she didn’t put the knife down, the boyfriend called 911 and when he got up to unlock the door, he said, the defendant came at him with the knife, the complaint said.
