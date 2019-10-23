A man from Chetek will spend a year in the Barron County Jail, and he can avoid a seven-year prison sentence if he abides by conditions of probation, after an Oct. 15, 2019, sentencing hearing, county Circuit Court records said.
Jason J. Hunziker, 33, faced felony charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, burglary and a separate meth possession charge at the time of sentencing. Terms of the jail sentence include work release privileges, a reduced term for “good time” served, and credit for 54 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $420 restitution in connection with the burglary charge.
Hunziker will be on probation five years after his jail term is complete. During that time, he is ordered to avoid controlled substances and obtain treatment for drug abuse. He must also do 100 hours of community service for each of the last three years of probation.
Failure to meet terms of probation could mean up to a seven-year prison term, court records said.
The court listened to a witness statement in Hunziker’s behalf, and read a letter regarding his behavior in jail, before pronouncing sentence.
Hunziker was already facing a pair of felony meth-related charges when he and two other people were charged with burglary last July in connection with the disappearance of more than $10,000 worth of property, including a rider lawnmower, a trailer and fishing equipment, from a Haugen area storage facility.
The drug-related charges included the seizure of almost eight grams of meth from Hunziker’s vehicle during a warrant search at his home in September 2018, and the discovery of marijuana and a plastic bag with meth residue during yet another warrant search at his home in May 2019.
