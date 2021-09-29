A Dunn County man who faces a prison term of up to 12 and one-half years in connection with his ninth drunk driving charge is scheduled to go on trial Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Daniel D. Conover, 58, N14151 Wisconsin Hwy. 25, Unit 9, Ridgeland, entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing Friday, Sept. 24, at Barron. His next scheduled appearance is a final pre-trial hearing on Dec. 3, 2021, court documents said.
A complaint filed July 23, 2021, alleged Conover was at the wheel of a vehicle that overturned on Wisconsin Hwy. 25 and 4 ½ Avenue, town of Dallas, shortly before 12 noon Monday, May 17.
The overturned Dodge Caliber was unoccupied when a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy reached the scene, but the defendant was arrested while walking in a nearby driveway. He allegedly smelled of alcohol and a later blood test indicated a blood alcohol level of .148. Records showed that at the time of the incident, Conover had eight prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 1989.
