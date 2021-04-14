A 20-year-old Rice Lake man is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon in connection with a high-speed chase last December that resulted in the shooting death of a 45-year-old Barron man.
A complaint filed Thursday, April 7, 2021, identifies the defendant as Kyler Jerry Hendricks, 527 Phipps Ave., Rice Lake.
The suspect in the fatal shooting, Clayton M. Lauritsen, remains in jail on $75,000 cash bond pending a May 25 arraignment on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
The complaint against Hendricks alleges that he was a passenger in a car driven by Lauritsen, which began chasing a car in Rice Lake on Dec. 28, 2020.
The driver of the car that was chased, identified as Alexander R. Vaughn, Barron, later told Barron County Sheriff’s investigators that, while he was being pursued while driving on County Hwy. O (South Access Road, Rice Lake), the suspect vehicle pulled up alongside him and the passenger, later identified as defendant Hendricks, flashed what appeared to be a handgun at him.
A sheriff’s detective later interviewed defendant Hendricks. He said the accused shooter, Lauritsen, picked him up at the defendant’s home on Dec. 28.
The complaint said Hendricks described how, during the chase, defendant Lauritsen took a handgun out of the driver door and put it on the center console.
Defendant Hendricks allegedly admitted that he took the handgun and waved it at Vaughn during the chase, the complaint added.
According to the complaint against defendant Lauritsen, the chase ended in Barron when defendant Lauritsen allegedly shot and fatally wounded Lauritz Robertson, 45, during a confrontation outside a Mill Street home.
