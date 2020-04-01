A mid-January crash in the town of Stanley has resulted in a charge of drunk driving, third offense, against a Chetek woman, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Friday, March 20, 2020, identifies the defendant as 23-year-old Cleo Olivia McKinney, 1209 Third St., Chetek.
According to the complaint, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy was paged to a one-vehicle rollover shortly before 4 a.m. Jan. 22 at an unspecified town of Stanley location near the Rice Lake city limits. City police reported no one was around when they got there, but the deputy said a woman arrived shortly after he got there and informed him the defendant was driving the car and had been picked up by another person and taken to Hoots Bar, Rice Lake.
The deputy went to the bar where he found the defendant being attended to by ambulance personnel. The deputy said the defendant smelled of alcohol, and she told him she was “driving from Rice Lake to Hoots Bar” when the accident took place.
A blood test was taken after the defendant was transported to Marshfield Medical Center. It showed a blood alcohol level of .222, between two and three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
At the time of the incident, McKinney had two 2016 drunk driving convictions on her record, one in Barron County and one in Chippewa County.
