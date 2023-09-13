A statewide arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 28-year-old Barron man who is facing a charge of felony battery filed Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, whom the complaint identified as city resident Mohamed A. Ahmed, is a suspect in an Aug. 23 assault that left a Barron man suffering from severe head injuries and intercranial bleeding.
The victim told a city officer that his neighbor, later identified as the defendant, broke into his home through a window, grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to cut his throat, then choked and punched him.
The felony battery charge carries a maximum sentence of up to six years in prison, court records said. The complaint also charges the defendant with criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.
The defendant was still at large as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 12, court records added.
