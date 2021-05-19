An initial appearance is set next Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for a rural Rice Lake man charged with hunting deer without a license, according to a complaint filed May 10 in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, identified as 39-year-old Garrett A. Stephan, was detained on Nov. 22, 2020. The complaint said authorities received a tip that someone was hunting deer within the Rice Lake city limits on private land owned by a local real estate company.
The site adjoins property owned by Barron County, court records said. Two game wardens found a man, later identified as the defendant, riding an ATV and coming out of the woods, on the county property, in the early evening hours of Nov. 22.
The defendant allegedly admitted he had been hunting on the private land for about four hours (starting at 2:30 p.m.). A records check showed the defendant didn’t have a hunting license, the complaint said.
