A Rice Lake man will spend more than 14 years in prison after he was sentenced in connection with felony child sex abuse charges on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Raymond Roger Clark, Rice Lake, will be 80 years old when he is eligible for release, according to terms of the sentence. The 15-year term was shortened by 354 days that Clark had already spent in jail before sentencing, court records said.
Clark was charged in September 2019, after the Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services reopened a 3-year-old case that had been considered closed in 2017. When the case was reopened, Rusk County authorities notified the Rice Lake Police Department.
According to a Rusk County child protective services report, a 10-year-old child alleged Clark had sexual contact with her and her sister, age 15, during 2019.
Interviews were conducted with both sisters before the charges were filed. Both victims described sexual encounters with Clark in Barron and Washburn counties. The alleged Barron County incidents took place in Cameron, the complaint said.
One of the victims reported that Clark had sexually abused her in 2017. At the time, both children were living in Ladysmith with their mother and stepfather.
The girls weren’t related to Clark by blood, but he was formerly married to the grandmother of one of the girls. The grandmother was deceased at the time the 2019 complaint was filed.
The complaint also said that neither the Rice Lake nor Cameron police departments had any record involving the defendant in connection with the 2017 allegations.
The report said that, three years ago, the children’s mother assured authorities she would not allow the defendant to have contact with the girls.
The Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services closed its case at the time because “a safety plan was developed (and was) being followed by the mother, and there were no longer safety concerns for the children at that time,” according to the 2019 complaint.
