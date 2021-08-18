A rural Cumberland woman will serve three years’ probation and was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment and substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to a reduced felony charge of criminal damage to property in connection with an alleged arson incident that destroyed a vacant home in the town of Maple Plain on Dec. 13, 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Lucy L. Hart, 24, 2583 2 5/8 St., Cumberland, also pleaded guilty to an unrelated felony charge of battery or threat to a law officer during a Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, court hearing. She will be sentenced Oct. 19 in connection with that case, court records said.
Hart’s record could be expunged if she fulfills all court obligations, if supervision fees and restitution are paid in full, and if she successfully completes other terms of her sentence, court records said.
Hart was originally charged with arson in connection with a fire set last December at a vacant home on the Maple Plain reservation, the complaint said.
A tribal officer arrived to find Cumberland firefighters on the scene. While he was there, the officer learned there was yet another fire at a nearby home. The officer went to that location to find two women arguing. One of them was the defendant.
The second woman allegedly accused the defendant of setting the fire at the first location.
