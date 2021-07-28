A 45-year-old Rice Lake man will go on trial Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in connection with his fourth drunk driving charge, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Defendant Jarad S. Carr, 314 W. South St., Rice Lake, entered a not guilty plea during a July 21, 2021, court appearance. Court records said motions and other related materials must be filed no later than Aug. 6, 2021.
The defendant was a resident of Canton, Wis., when he was arrested in Rice Lake on Sept. 1, 2020 in Rice Lake.
At the time, records showed he had three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 1997 in three Wisconsin counties, Dunn, Milwaukee and Washington.
