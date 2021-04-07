A pair of traffic stops three weeks apart have led to multiple charges against a Rice Lake man, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Two complaints filed the same day, Monday, March 29, 2021, identify the defendant as 35-year-old Kenneth Stuart Wessels.
He was identified as the driver of a car stopped twice in Rice Lake, once on March 6, and, again, 20 days later, on March 26.
The arresting officer reported that a trailer towed by the defendant’s vehicle didn’t have working tail or brake lamps when he stopped it shortly after midnight on March 6. Another officer stopped the defendant March 26 for driving what the complaint said was a pickup truck with a loud exhaust.
On both occasions, records showed the defendant’s license was revoked. During the March 26 stop, the defendant allegedly told the officer that he believed he had an active Dunn County warrant as well.
The pair of traffic arrests resulted in to two charges of driving while revoked, and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, two of them connected to an unrelated misdemeanor bail jumping charge.
Collectively, the charges carry a potential maximum penalty of five years behind bars and/or fines of up to $45,000.
