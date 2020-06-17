A 35-year-old Cameron man is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant after he skipped a Thursday, June 11, 2020, court trial on seven felony methamphetamine charges, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Defendant William D. Hollen, who had been freed from prison earlier this year on an unrelated charge, made his most recent court appearance Jan. 24, 2020, in connection with the current case.
The bench warrant is in force in Wisconsin and adjacent states.
As of June 11, defendant Hollen was also facing several other charges filed earlier this year in Barron County, including felony meth possession and bail jumping (April 28), and driving while revoked (May 11).
In the case that was to go to trial June 11, the complaint alleges Hollen engineered five drug deals in December 2017 and January 2018, according to charges filed Jan. 12, 2018.
The complaint lists drug buys involving the defendant and a police informant dating back to Dec. 6, 2017, at a Turtle Lake convenience gas station.
The other four alleged drug deals took place Dec. 11, 18 and 19, 2017, and Jan. 4, 2018, at various Rice Lake locations that included parking lots near a pair of downtown Rice Lake bars and, in one case, a supermarket.
The complaint said police gave the informant a total of $995 cash to buy what was later determined to be 9.5 grams of meth. Three of the four transactions involved the use of an audio transmitter, used by police to monitor the conversations between the informant and the defendant.
On Jan. 8, 2018, police used a search warrant at the defendant’s apartment. The defendant was allegedly found in possession of 3.5 grams of meth.
A records check showed that in 2013, Hollen had been convicted on a meth possession charge in St. Croix County.
