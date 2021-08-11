A Douglas County man has been fined nearly $2,000 and lost his driver’s license for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to a charge of drunk driving with passengers under age 16, second offense, during a Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
James J. Pijanowski, 26, W7213 Becherer Drive, Minong, also pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a firearm while intoxicated in connection with the same case, court records said. His sentence will also include 36 days in jail with work-release privileges.
A complaint filed March 22, 2021, said Pijanowski was arrested during a routine traffic stop March 19 in Rice Lake. Three other people were in the vehicle, including two children in the back seat, ages 4 and 8.
The arresting officer said he saw an open liquor bottle in the car.
Pijanowski appeared intoxicated. The officer asked him to get out of the vehicle and when he did, the officer saw an uncased rifle between the driver seat and the center console.
Pijanowki failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of .114. Records also showed Pijanowski’s license was revoked in connection with an unrelated drunk driving arrest in March 2018, court records said.
