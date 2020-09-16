Penalties imposed with successive arrests in March, April and September 2020 could mean as much as four and one-half years in jail and/or $60,000 in fines for a resident of Almena, according to a complaint filed Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.

The defendant is identified as Steven R. Defoe, 32. Court records said he posted a $1,000 cash bond during a Sept. 11 court appearance, and is scheduled for another hearing on Friday, Sept. 25.

In each of the complaints, the defendant is charged with violating conditions of bond imposed in connection with a pair of active 2019 cases, including a charge of drunk driving, third offense, and an unrelated misdemeanor bail jumping charge.

The complaints allege that the defendant was intoxicated when he was taken into custody by a Turtle Lake police officer on March 11. On April 22, he was allegedly intoxicated when a Rice Lake officer responded to a report of someone ringing a doorbell and asking for help.

On Sept. 10, 2020, the defendant was again taken into custody near a downtown Rice Lake store.

Breathalyzer tests administered on each occasion produced readings between .23 and .37, as opposed to the state’s minimum level of intoxication, .08.