Statewide warrants are out for the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a felony burglary case in Turtle Lake, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Friday, June 26, 2020, alleges that defendants Mitchell A. Krueger, 28, Rice Lake, and Tyler R. Chute, also 28, of St. Croix Falls, are wanted in connection with the alleged theft of nearly $5,000 worth of valuable coins, postage stamps and baseball cards that were found in a pickup truck in which they were riding last February.
The complaint said a Turtle Lake officer stopped a truck allegedly driven by defendant Chute on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020. The officer said he stopped the truck because the windshield had a crack in it. The registered owner was a New Richmond resident.
The officer interviewed both the driver and his passenger, identified as defendant Krueger. Chute allegedly told varying stories about how he obtained the truck, and said he was on his way back to his home in Luck when he was stopped. Questioned further, Chute allegedly said the truck didn’t have brakes and that he stopped in a parking lot in the village because of the brake problem.
The officer saw several items in the truck, including bolt cutters, a plastic tote and a suitcase. Records also showed defendant Krueger was on probation for burglary.
The officer allegedly got permission from Chute to conduct a personal search. In one of the defendant’s coat pockets, the officer found dollar coins dating back to 1891, 1895 and 1897.
Defendant Krueger was allegedly found in possession of a title to the truck.
The officer cited defendant Chute for driving without insurance, contacted a tow truck service to retrieve the truck, and told both defendants they were free to go. They left, walking toward St. Croix Casino. A witness at the casino later told police she had seen both defendants running away.
In the meantime, a K9 officer arrived. The dog gave a positive alert for the presence of a controlled substance. While no substance was found, police did find a jacket in the truck that smelled of marijuana.
The officer allegedly found business cards in the truck from a Turtle Lake resident.
In a cardboard box in the cab, the officer found several books of collectible coins.
Later, the officer contacted the man whose name was on the business cards. He said he stays in Arizona over the winter. Based on information provided by the resident, the officer said he believed the resident’s home had been broken into.
Later that day, the officer spoke with a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy and a Turtle Lake resident who said he watched the victim’s house while he was away for the winter.
Both the deputy and the local resident said that it appeared the home had been burglarized on or about Feb. 20, 2020.
Inside, the deputy found the entire house had been searched, including all drawers, cabinets and boxes.
The next day, Feb. 24, Polk County authorities conducted a warrant search of the seized pickup truck, and found more stolen items.
The victim later reported that the stolen coin collection was worth $1,200. Also missing was a baseball card collection worth an estimated $1,600, and a stamp collection worth $2,000.
Records showed defendant Chute was out on bond at the time of the traffic stop in connection with felony charges of vehicle and ID theft, and fraud against a financial institution.
Records also showed defendant Krueger had a 2018 Lincoln County burglary conviction on his record.
The complaint charges defendant Chute with burglary and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Defendant Krueger is charged with theft of movable property as a repeater.
