A New Auburn man facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver is due to stand trial in June after an unsuccessful court challenge Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
According to Barron County Circuit Court documents, defendant William S. Selden, 55, appeared in court Feb. 4 to contest the circumstances of his arrest in March 2020 on the grounds he wasn’t given a Miranda warning at the time, and alleging he was transported from the place he had been stopped before a K-9 officer arrived to sniff search the vehicle in which he was riding.
The court ruled that the Miranda warning wasn’t required and mentioned a “Terry detention,” which a federal law enforcement training website defines as “a brief, temporary involuntary detention of a person suspected of being involved in criminal activity for the purpose of investigating (a) potential criminal violation.”
The criminal complaint said the defendant was a passenger in a truck stopped by officers in Rice Lake on March 4, 2020, shortly after the truck was spotted at a town of Bear Lake residence during a police stakeout.
After the K-9 officer gave a positive sign, officers found a bag containing 7.5 grams of meth under the hood of the truck, the complaint said.
