A defendant in a child pornography possession case is scheduled to enter a plea on Friday, Dec. 13, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, Clayton resident Adam J. Rhodes, 42, was charged Feb. 15, 2019, with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, after the execution of a search warrant a Turtle Lake home where he was living at the time.
However, the defendant’s attorney filed a motion in August to suppress statements given by the defendant to law enforcement following the execution of the warrant, because he had allegedly not been properly advised of his Miranda rights, court records said.
In October, the prosecution and defense stipulated that the defendant was not Mirandized, and a court order suppressing certain evidence in the case was signed in November 2019, court records said.
The warrant was executed by representatives of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Turtle Lake Police Department, and a special agent and a digital forensic examiner from the Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The investigation was started based a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators used the warrant to search a number of devices at the defendant’s home. The complaint listed alleged pornographic images found on a Kindle device in the residence.
