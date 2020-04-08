A Rice Lake man faces three felony charges in the wake of a Saturday, March 28, 2020, domestic quarrel at a downtown Rice Lake apartment, according to a complaint filed Monday, March 30, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 36-year-old Joseph L. Harvey, Rice Lake.
According to the complaint, a woman called 911 on the afternoon of March 28 to report the incident. She told dispatchers the defendant had choked her until she lost consciousness and wouldn’t let her leave. But she said she eventually escaped and was at a homeless shelter. Someone later drove the woman to the Rice Lake Police Department. An officer reported she had visible head, facial and arm injuries.
The woman said that on the night of March 28, she told the defendant that she wanted him to drive her to the homeless shelter in time for an 11 p.m. curfew. She said he tried to drive her but was intoxicated and couldn’t find the shelter.
The couple returned to the apartment but when the woman said she would call a taxi, the defendant allegedly assaulted, struck and choked her, and kept her in the apartment until the next morning.
She alleged that when she yelled for help, the defendant threatened to kill her. She said she escaped the next day (Sunday, March 29) after the defendant went to a store.
Officers couldn’t find the defendant on March 29, but Barron County Jail records indicate he was booked the next day, Monday, March 30.
The complaint charges the defendant with felony strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment and intimidating a victim, as well as two misdemeanors, battery and disorderly conduct.
Court records said the defendant made an initial appearance Tuesday, March 31. If convicted, he could face up to 23 years behind bars and/or fines of up to $56,000.
