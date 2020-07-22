A Ridgeland man will be sentenced Sept. 18, 2020, after pleading guilty to a reduced felony charge of theft by a contractor, following an appearance on Friday, July 17, in Barron County Circuit Court.
A complaint filed in June 2018 said that Philip C. Nelson, 51, Ridgeland, failed to install equipment at a Barron County dairy farm after accepting nearly $6,000 for the job.
Court records noted that before the July 17 hearing, a $1,000 restitution payment had been made to the Prairie Farm resident who owns the farm where the defendant agreed to install a boiler heating unit. The court also agreed to apply $500 bond money toward additional restitution.
According to court records, Nelson is also a defendant in three other felony cases in two counties. He is scheduled to appear today, July 22, in connection with a felony drunk driving charge filed last March in Barron County. In Dunn County, Nelson is also a defendant in two other felony cases, a drunk driving charge and an additional charge of theft by contractor.
A pre-trial conference is set for Sept. 20, 2020, in connection with those cases, court records said.
