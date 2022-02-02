A rural Dallas man is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow morning, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2022, in connection with multiple drug-related charges that could add up to a 45-year prison sentence, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Jan. 21, 2022, identifies the defendant as Aaron L. Kurschner, 44, 656 16 1/2 St., Dallas. The complaint identifies him in connection with two controlled drug deals alleged to have taken place Jan. 6 and 22.
According to the complaint, two sheriff’s detectives met with a pair of individuals Jan. 3 who allegedly knew about meth distribution in and around the county. They agreed to serve as confidential informants and they allegedly told the officers that the defendant was selling meth.
The informants said they were clean before they got acquainted with the defendant. One informant served as a caregiver for the owner of a Dallas township home. The informant said they met the defendant when he came there to visit a woman who was another caregiver. Eventually, the defendant moved in and rented a room in the basement of the home. Afterward, the second informant alleged they became acquainted with the defendant, too.
Both informants alleged the defendant “was using and selling meth” and said they had used meth in the past. The informants alleged the defendant “tried pushing meth on them, regularly.”
Eventually, both informants said they relapsed and began buying meth from the defendant, sometimes at the home where he lived, and other times in “public locations.”
The defendants worked with the Sheriff’s Department on a controlled drug buy on the morning of Jan. 6, 2022, in the parking lot of the Cobblestone Inn and Suites, Barron. The informants were provided with $450 to buy what officers said was nearly seven grams of meth.
A second drug deal was arranged at the same location on the afternoon of Jan. 19. This time, the informants bought a quarter-ounce of meth for $200. The defendant was allegedly in possession of the marked cash, as well as another $188, when he was arrested a short time later.
Later that day, officers executed a search warrant at the defendant’s town of Dallas home. In his bedroom, officers allegedly found containers of about seven grams of meth, a package of fentanyl test strips, glass pipes with charred residue that later tested positive for meth, and other items of alleged drug paraphernalia.
