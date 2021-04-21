A preliminary hearing is set Friday, April 23, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, for a Prairie Farm man facing multiple drug-related charges following his arrest near Hillsdale on April 8, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
An April 12 criminal complaint identifies the defendant as Patrick R. Fenton, 42, 205 Hepburn St., Prairie Farm.
According to the complaint, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy got a tip on April 8 that the defendant’s license was suspended, but that he had been seen driving southbound on Wisconsin Hwy. 25 near Hillsdale. The deputy spotted and stopped the suspect vehicle, and identified the driver as the defendant.
A records check showed the defendant had 15 prior convictions for driving while suspended, and was involved in an open 2020 case involving a felony methamphetamine possession charge filed in October 2020.
After the traffic stop, a second deputy arrived with a K9 assistant. The defendant was asked if he would allow the vehicle to be searched, but the defendant allegedly refused, saying the vehicle didn’t belong to him.
A strong marijuana odor was coming from the vehicle, so the deputy began a search and found a cylindrical object which contained what later tests showed was crystal meth. A cigarette package was also found in the vehicle. It contained what later tests showed was marijuana. A marijuana pipe was found in the back seat.
A sample of the defendant’s blood was taken later.
The complaint charges the defendant with possession of meth, felony bail jumping, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he could face more than 10 years behind bars and/or fines of up to $21,500, court records said.
