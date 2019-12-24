A 76-year-old New Auburn woman charged with felony theft was sent to jail late last week after she pleaded guilty to a pair of amended misdemeanor theft charges in Barron County Circuit Court.

Kathleen P. Bell, 76, served a five-day jail term shortened by “good time” served. She will also be on probation for the next two years, and she was ordered to make $3,455 in restitution to her victim, according to terms of a sentence imposed Friday, Dec. 13.

A complaint filed in June 2019 alleged that Bell used her roommate’s credit card while he was in the hospital and ran up more than $3,400 in payments at gas stations and St. Croix Casino.

The victim gave the card to the defendant to use so she could withdraw monthly payments of $500 to pay his portion of the rent. Records show the card was used on 40 occasions between early July 2018 and January 2019.