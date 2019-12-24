A 76-year-old New Auburn woman charged with felony theft was sent to jail late last week after she pleaded guilty to a pair of amended misdemeanor theft charges in Barron County Circuit Court.
Kathleen P. Bell, 76, served a five-day jail term shortened by “good time” served. She will also be on probation for the next two years, and she was ordered to make $3,455 in restitution to her victim, according to terms of a sentence imposed Friday, Dec. 13.
A complaint filed in June 2019 alleged that Bell used her roommate’s credit card while he was in the hospital and ran up more than $3,400 in payments at gas stations and St. Croix Casino.
The victim gave the card to the defendant to use so she could withdraw monthly payments of $500 to pay his portion of the rent. Records show the card was used on 40 occasions between early July 2018 and January 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.