A town of Clinton man who allegedly punched a neighbor who shot his dog while it was chasing the neighbor’s chickens is facing a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Jason R. Linder, 46, is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
According to a complaint filed Monday, Feb. 1, a 58-year-old town of Clinton man called 911 on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, to report he had been assaulted.
The witness said he had seen his neighbor’s dog running loose in his (the victim’s) yard, chasing and harassing their chickens. He said this was an ongoing problem. The witness said he was on his own property that day and had shot at the dog when he saw it bothering the chickens again.
The witness said he heard the dog yelp, and believed he had struck it.
Not long afterward, the witness said, the defendant came onto his property riding a four-wheeler. The defendant allegedly came to a sliding stop, hitting the victim with the vehicle. The witness said the defendant then got off the four-wheeler and punched him in the eye, knocking him down.
The defendant allegedly hit the witness two or three more times, while the victim repeatedly told him to stop. When the witness said he was going to call law enforcement, the defendant got back on the four-wheeler and drove off.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy also spoke with the victim’s wife, who allegedly said she saw the defendant hit her husband and knock him down.
In a later interview with the deputy, the defendant allegedly admitted hitting the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.