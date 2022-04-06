An April 13, 2022, hearing is set in Barron County Circuit Court for a 49-year-old man who allegedly showed up with a stolen AR-15 rifle during a domestic quarrel with a woman in Rice Lake on March 27, according to a complaint filed March 28.
The defendant, Tommy L. Robinson, 12 Ann St., Rice Lake, is facing charges that include stealing an AR-15 rifle and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, court records said.
Shortly after 6 p.m. March 27, a Rice Lake woman alerted police that she had received a text message from a friend asking her to call police to go to the friend’s home, where the defendant was allegedly present in possession of a stolen gun.
Several officers and a Wisconsin State Trooper went to the home, only to learn the defendant had left before police arrived. The victim said she and the defendant had quarreled over the defendant’s drinking habit. The defendant then left and returned, about 45 minutes later, with a gun stuck inside his jacket and down the side of his jeans.
He took the gun out and put it on the counter. The woman then ordered the defendant to get the gun out of the house. He put it into a plastic trash bag and went out the back door. He allegedly warned her that “if she ever called the cops, he would come back and finish the job.”
Police then cleared the home, but the woman called 911 at about 8:15 p.m. to report the defendant had returned, still armed with the rifle. He again fled before officers arrived.
The woman showed police the door where the defendant made his escape. On a shelf near the door, a Rice Lake officer discovered an AR-15 rifle in a plastic trash bag. Later that evening, police arrested the defendant in the Rice Lake Dollar General parking lot.
Meanwhile, officers got in touch with two other witnesses, identified as N.M.S. and S.B.W., who informed officers that the defendant had taken an AR-15 from a bedroom at their home earlier that evening.
Officers looked at a video taken by one of the witnesses, in which S.B.W. accused the defendant of taking the rifle. The video ended with S.B.W. yelling at the defendant not to take the gun, and saying that the defendant is a felon.
It turned out that the rifle belongs to a third party, identified as J.W.T., who told police that he stores the AR-15 at S.B.W.’s home. J.W.T. said he didn’t give the defendant permission to take the rifle.
Court records showed that Robinson had been convicted of burglary in 1993 in Kankakee County, Ill., and was forbidden to possess a firearm as part of his sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.