A Rice Lake man could face up to five and one-half years in prison in connection with a vehicle theft charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, identifies the defendant as Dominick E. Lindberg, 24, 116 Hatten Ave., Rice Lake.
According to the complaint, an employee at Johnson Truck Bodies told police he finished his work shift at 3 p.m. on Aug. 24, started his Honda Accord, and left the motor running while he went back into the plant to check if his work clothes had been cleaned.
When he got back to the lot, the car was gone. Its tracks showed it had been driven over a curb and then west on Allen Street. The owner said he left his cell phone in the vehicle. The car was entered as stolen on the National Crime Information Center database.
Four days later, on Monday, Aug. 30, an officer was just leaving the Rice Lake Police Department when he saw the suspect vehicle being driven on the street.
The officer followed the car to the Mastercraft Industries parking lot.
After confirming the car was stolen, the officer tried to stop the man he had seen in the vehicle, who was later identified as the defendant.
But the man kept walking until the officer activated his emergency lights, pulled in front of the defendant, stopped and arrested him.
The defendant allegedly asked why he was being arrested and denied that he had been in a vehicle at the time. Meanwhile, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, and found the keys to the stolen car underneath a pickup truck parked half a dozen stalls away from the stolen car.
The car’s windshield was damaged, the radio was removed, and the hubcaps had been spray painted, the complaint said. The owner later reported that the cell phone was missing from the car, the title wasn’t in it, and he was also missing some personal paperwork that had been in the car when it was stolen.
Records showed the defendant didn’t have a valid driver’s license when he was arrested. Court records also indicated Lindberg was convicted of burglary and arson in Douglas County in January 2016.
The Aug. 31 complaint charges the defendant with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent as a repeat offender, a felony count that could add up to two years to the standard, three- and one-half year prison term.
