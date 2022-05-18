A Bruce man is facing four charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after he allegedly exposed himself to a nine year old girl.
James H. Kirk, 93, has been charged with two counts of child enticement and two counts of exposing his genitals. If convicted, Kirk could be sentenced to a maximum of $220,000 in fines or 57 years incarceration or both.
According to the criminal complaint, at 8:43 p.m. on July 19 a Rusk County deputy was dispatched to a Bruce residence on a report that a man had exposed himself to her nine-year old daughter and had tried to lure her into his apartment.
The mother and daughter spoke with the deputy and reported that while the daughter and her friend were checking the mail, the man, later identified as Kirk, had allegedly exposed himself.
Kirk had been sitting in a chair next to his door in a robe and allegedly lifted his robe to reveal he wasn’t wearing anything underneath. Kirk allegedly told the young girls to “come into the house so I can show you stuff,” according to the criminal complaint.
The deputy spoke with the girl’s friend who reported the same event.
The deputy went to speak with Kirk who answered the door completely naked. Kirk was asked to dress and he returned with a robe on. The criminal complaint alleges Kirk denied taking his robe off in front of the girls and denied inviting the girls into his apartment.
Kirk is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on May 24 for an initial appearance hearing.
