A 33-year-old Almena man is free on $100 cash bond pending an Oct. 27, 2021, appearance in connection with a felony charge of second-degree reckless endangerment, according to a complaint filed Thursday, Oct. 1, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, identified as Michael P. Kerns, 37 Violet St., Almena, was taken into custody after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on foot on the night of Thursday, Sept. 30, court documents said.
The complaint details a series of incidents that began when the defendant walked up to two women at St. Croix Casino on the night of Sept. 28.
At the time, the defendant was under a court order to have no contact with one of the women following a domestic incident on Aug. 26, 2021.
The first woman said that while her friend went to get her vehicle, the defendant allegedly told her he was going to ride home with her, and got into the vehicle even after the woman told him she didn’t want him to ride with her.
Both female witnesses later told police that when they got to Almena, the defendant allegedly assaulted the second witness, tried to grab the steering wheel when the first woman tried to turn onto Soo Avenue, and resumed beating the second woman while the first woman ran to a relative’s house.
The second woman allegedly fled her attacker, got into her truck and took off.
Turtle Lake officers later arrived and took statements from both women. The second witness had visible bruises about her face and neck.
Two days later, on Sept. 30, a Turtle Lake officer spotted the defendant standing next to a residence in Almena. He took off running when he saw the officer pass by.
The officer then drove to another home where the two females were living and ordered them to go inside, lock the doors, and call police if the defendant showed up.
Minutes later, the officer recognized a sport utility vehicle that he had seen at the defendant’s home. He conducted a traffic stop and identified the defendant as the driver.
As the officer was telling dispatchers about the traffic stop, the defendant allegedly opened the back seat driver’s side door and took off running. After a short foot chase, the defendant allegedly stopped running, put up his hands, and was arrested.
In addition to the reckless endangerment charge, the complaint also charges the defendant with misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.
