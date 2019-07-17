A Cameron man facing a felony drunk driving charge was jailed Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after reaching a plea agreement with county prosecutors, according to Barron County circuit Court documents.
Ryan W. Koenig, 34, was jailed for 75 days with work release privileges, and had his driver’s license revoked for 36 months, as part of the plea agreement. He will serve three years probation and must also pay court costs, avoid alcohol and continue with a substance abuse program in which he is already enrolled, court records said.
Koenig was arrested July 15, 2018, after a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy watched him turn off County Hwy. SS onto westbound 16 1/2 Avenue, near Cameron.
The vehicle stopped, went into reverse and backed into a traffic lane on Hwy. SS. Then, it resumed going west on 16 1/2 Avenue. The officer stopped Koenig, who failed a field sobriety test.
A records check said the driver, later identified as the defendant, was restricted to a blood alcohol level of .02 while driving. He smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test, then was arrested.
Court records said the driver’s blood-alcohol content was .204, between two and three times the state’s legal threshold of intoxication, .08.
Records showed Koenig had three prior convictions in 2005, 2007 and 2010.
The latest offense could have resulted in up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. But in the plea deal, Koenig agreed to plead guilty to a separate charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .204. The felony drunk driving charge was dismissed.
