Defendants from Almena and Cameron have each been charged with carrying concealed weapons after a pair of unrelated arrests earlier this month, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Complaints filed Jan. 13, 2020, identify the defendants as 39-year-old Andrew B. Peterson, 1504 Eighth St., Almena, and 31-year-old Jasmine R. Hoisington, 1581 19th St., Cameron.
Defendant Peterson was arrested after a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy reported he and other officers were sent to a home in the 1700 block of 1 1/2 Avenue in the town of Dallas on the night of Jan. 10, 2020, for what was described as a domestic disturbance.
A woman told dispatchers her boyfriend, later identified as the defendant, had assaulted her and had threatened to harm himself.
The woman told police that after the struggle, the defendant left the home to look for his cell phone. She locked the doors and he allegedly started banging on the door and threatening to kill himself.
After the defendant was taken into custody, police allegedly found a .22 caliber pistol in his jacket. It had no round in the chamber but did have a loaded magazine.
Defendant Hoisington was identified as the driver of a car stopped by a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy the following night, Jan. 11, 2020.
The deputy reported seeing a car going north on Third Street and crossing the centerline after it turned east on Hwy. 8 in the town of Almena. The car went back into its proper lane but then weaved again as it approached Sixth Street.
The deputy later stopped the vehicle in Barron and said he was immediately aware of a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. The driver, later identified as the defendant allegedly admitted to possessing marijuana.
The deputy allegedly found a bag containing marijuana in a compartment in the driver side door. In a search incident to arrest, the deputy also found a backpack on the passenger seat that contained another bag of marijuana and a 9-millimeter pistol.
A records check showed the defendant doesn’t have a conceal carry permit in Wisconsin.
