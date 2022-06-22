An Aug. 29, 2022, jury trial has been set for an 18-year-old Rice Lake man who faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges filed in three separate cases dating back more than a year, according to Barron County Circuit court documents.
Defendant Dominic E. Demille, 11 W. Bracklin St., Rice Lake, is facing charges that include felony vehicle theft and bail jumping, and misdemeanor charges that include criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
The trial was set after a court hearing on Thursday, June 16, when the defendant’s attorney told the court that a plea agreement had not yet been reached.
A complaint filed in spring 2021 alleged the defendant was connected with the theft of a 2015 Ford Escape from a Rice Lake resident. Several juveniles were also involved in the incident, according to the complaint. Under questioning, they admitted taking the vehicle and allegedly said the defendant was also involved.
Two of the juveniles allegedly jumped on the roof of the vehicle, causing damage, and the vehicle later struck a tree before it was returned to the owner’s home. A local body and fender shop estimated it would cost more than $15,700 to fix it.
The following November, Demille and a codefendant were charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a threatening Snapchat post found by the principal at Rice Lake High School. The post allegedly announced there would be a school shooting Nov. 15, 2021.
A complaint filed early this year named Demille and another codefendant in connection with a Feb. 15, 2022, incident at a Rice Lake home, alleging Demille had used a BB gun to shoot at a vehicle outside the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.