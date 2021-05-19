A 29-year-old Rice Lake man could face up to nearly 14 years behind bars in connection with an alleged violent domestic incident and subsequent struggle with law enforcement officers during an incident on Thursday, May 6, 2021, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
The defendant, identified as Xavier A. Santiago Torres, Rice Lake, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday, May 17, 10 days after being charged with substantial battery, attempted battery to a law officer, resisting arrest, obstruction, and felony bail jumping, according to a May 7 criminal complaint.
According to court records, city police officers and a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a Rice Lake Barker Street address on the morning of May 7, after a woman called 911 to report her boyfriend punched her.
An officer arrived to find a woman who had a visible facial injury. The woman later told police she had found the defendant asleep and tried to wake him for several minutes. Once awake, the defendant allegedly pushed her to the ground and punched her, the woman said. Later reports indicated the woman suffered a broken nose.
While the woman and her children were outside, officers phoned the defendant and tried, over the next 90 minutes, to convince him to come outside peacefully. The defendant allegedly made threats against the police during the negotiations, the complaint said.
Eventually, the defendant came out onto the porch and was taken into custody, but he allegedly resisted arrest, refused to get into a squad car, tried to pull away from officers and head-butted a Rice Lake officer in the stomach. He was pepper sprayed and put into the squad.
At the time of the incident, Santiago Torres was a defendant in two other felony cases, including an October 2020 charge of third-degree sex assault, and a felony bail jumping charge filed Jan. 25, 2021.
