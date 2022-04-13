A disagreement between customers at a Chetek coin laundry has resulted in a felony drunk driving charge, according to a complaint filed Monday, April 11, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Heather M. Montano, 42, 903 18th St., Chetek, who was taken into custody following an incident on Sunday afternoon, April 10, 2022.
The complaint said that someone called 911 to report a “physical altercation” at Chetek Family Laundromat. An officer went to the location, where a man pointed to a sedan that was just leaving the parking lot.
The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, later identified as the defendant. The officer said the driver gave off a strong alcohol odor, but said she had not had anything to drink since the previous night.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. She refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene. Later, a breath test was administered at the Barron County Jail, and yielded a reading of .259, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication. A later blood test was taken and sent out for further examination.
At the time of the incident, Montano’s record included three prior drunk driving convictions that date back to 2011.
Court records said the defendant was freed April 11 on $3,000 signature bond pending a May 18 court appearance. Bond conditions require the defendant not to drive without a valid license, and to avoid alcohol. If convicted, she could face up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
