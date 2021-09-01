A former Almena man already serving prison time in connection with unrelated charges from Barron, Rusk and Sawyer counties was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to an additional nine months in connection with a six-year-old property theft conviction, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Austin R. Figueroa, 27, had been sentenced Aug. 11 to a total of three and one-half years in prison in connection with separate felony charges filed in Barron and Rusk counties. The latest sentence was imposed after Figueroa’s probation was revoked in connection with charges that he stole a gun from a neighbor and broke into a farm shed near Turtle Lake in 2015.
A concurrent sentence of 18 months was handed down in connection with an unrelated 2018 narcotics possession conviction.
Figueroa is currently incarcerated at the Wisconsin State Penitentiary at Waupun, court records said.
