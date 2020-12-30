The driver of a vehicle that had a loud exhaust and a missing rearview mirror is facing multiple felony charges after a routine traffic stop on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Rice Lake, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Dec. 22 identifies the defendant as Joseph M. Rowan, 31, Chippewa Falls.
According to the complaint, the arresting officer said he stopped the vehicle driven by the defendant because it had a loud exhaust and was missing a driver’s side mirror.
The officer said the driver, later identified as the defendant, was “sweating profusely,” and that the pupils of his eyes were dilated. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
In a search incident to arrest, the officer allegedly found a glass smoking device in the defendant’s jacket. Later tests showed the device had burnt marijuana residue in it. Also confiscated was a bag containing more than 3.5 grams of what later tests showed were marijuana.
On the floor of the vehicle, the officer found a broken glass smoking device with residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with an unrelated Chippewa County methamphetamine possession charge.
Records also show Rowan had a 2018 felony marijuana possession conviction on his record from Eau Claire County, as well as two prior Chippewa County convictions for operating while intoxicated.
The Dec. 21 complaint charges the defendant with operating under the influence, third offense, felony meth and marijuana possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked. Combined, the charges carry penalties of up to more than nine years behind bars and/or fines of up to $25,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.