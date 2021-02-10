A 27-year-old man was jailed for 180 days and put on four years’ probation in connection with a charge of felony second-degree reckless endangerment after a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Cristopher M. Meza, of Barron, can avoid a three-year prison sentence if he abides by terms of probation, court records said. He must also complete any domestic abuse classes recommended by his probation agent.
According to a complaint filed in July 2020, Meza was charged with two counts of endangering the lives of a woman and her two children after a prolonged car chase on July 5, which started in Barron, went to Rice Lake and ended back at Barron.
During the chase, Meza allegedly went through a stop sign, almost collided with another vehicle and told the arresting officer “to pull his gun as he was going to go back to his vehicle to get a gun.”
Meza’s jail term includes work-release privileges, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.