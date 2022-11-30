A two-day jury trial has been set for March 9 and 10, 2023, for a man charged with two felony child sex crimes, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
At a hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Barron, prosecutors told the court they had been unable to reach a plea agreement with defendant Jason M. Bowers, 43, of Rochester, Minn.
The court ruled that a scheduling order will be issued later, including deadlines for filings and negotiations.
A complaint filed in June 2022 alleges that a Cumberland police investigator who posed as an underage girl made contact with someone who visited a website known to be used by adults seeking relationships with juveniles.
According to the complaint, the investigator said she set up a meeting with her contact on June 2, 2022, at a park in Cumberland.
Officers from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and the city of Cumberland later arrested a man identified as the defendant at the meeting site.
The complaint charges the defendant with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child. Each is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
