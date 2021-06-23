A New Auburn man charged with distributing methamphetamine is in jail awaiting sentencing after a 12-member jury found him guilty on a charge of possession with intent to deliver after a one-day trial Monday, June 21, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The jury returned its verdict shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, after about 90 minutes of deliberation. The guilty verdict was returned in connection with the more serious of the two felony counts faced by Bryan Mueller, possession of between 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell, punishable by up to 40 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
He was exonerated on the second count, possession with intent of between three and 10 grams of meth.
Bond was revoked and Mueller was jailed pending sentencing Thursday, Aug. 26, court records said.
The verdict ends a prosecution that began 11 months ago, when Mueller was arrested July 20, 2020, at the casino, following an investigation that included the cooperation of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Turtle Lake Police Department and St. Croix Band of Chippewa.
According to the criminal complaint, multiple sources told Barron County Sheriff’s investigators that Mueller was distributing meth, and he spent a lot of time gambling at the casino. Tribal authorities agreed to help with the investigation. On July 17, 2020, the tribe notified law enforcement that Mueller was at the casino and furnished information about the pickup truck he was driving.
The truck was stopped as it left the casino. Three people were in the truck, but Mueller wasn’t among them. After a K9 search, investigators found psilocybin mushrooms in the console, and a backpack that contained about 80 grams of marijuana and just over 16 grams of meth. Also found were four cell phones, three of which were claimed by the occupants. However, the fourth phone went unclaimed. No one claimed ownership of the backpack, either.
Officers asked where the defendant could be found, and they were told he had stayed at the casino because he had won a lot of money. The drugs and the fourth phone were confiscated.
Mueller called the Turtle Lake Police Department on July 20, asking when he could get his phone back. Investigators got a warrant to search the phone and Mueller was arrested later the same day, after tribal authorities notified the Sheriff’s Department that he was again at the casino. In a search incident to arrest, officers allegedly found Mueller in possession of five grams of meth.
