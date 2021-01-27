A Rusk County man is scheduled to enter a plea March 12, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, with minor children as passengers.
Defendant Robert J. Nelson, 38, appeared in a virtual hearing Wednesday, Jan. 20, in connection with the Barron County charges. Court records said he is currently in the Rusk County jail, where he faces unrelated felony charges including strangulation/suffocation, intimidating a victim through use or threat of force and bail jumping, in addition to multiple misdemeanor charges.
A complaint filed May 29, 2020, alleges Nelson allegedly admitted operating a vehicle found by Rice Lake police parked in a retail store parking lot on May 1, 2020. Two children were in the vehicle, ages 8 and 4.
The complaint said the defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. Two containers of marijuana were found in the vehicle during a search incident to arrest, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.