A 37-year-old Chetek man will make an appearance today, Sept. 13, 2023, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with five felony and misdemeanor charges associated with an alleged June 29 assault on a woman.

Defendant Jason J. Hunziker, has been in custody since Aug. 21, 2023, more than a month after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the incident.