A 37-year-old Chetek man will make an appearance today, Sept. 13, 2023, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with five felony and misdemeanor charges associated with an alleged June 29 assault on a woman.
Defendant Jason J. Hunziker, has been in custody since Aug. 21, 2023, more than a month after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the incident.
A criminal complaint alleged that the defendant had been wanted since July 11 in Wisconsin and adjacent states before he was taken into custody.
Chetek police learned that the defendant was hiding at a woman’s home in that city, after viewing Facebook messages allegedly exchanged between Hunziker and a friend.
In a separate complaint, defendant Michelle M. Braden, 43, who is now a Hillsdale resident, has been charged with harboring a felon in connection with Hunziker’s arrest. She is due for an initial appearance Oct. 4, court records added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.