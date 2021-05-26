A Cameron man could face up to 12 years in prison in connection with an October 2020 crash that seriously injured a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle he was driving, according to a complaint filed Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Trenton K. Haile, 25, Cameron, was charged with causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to court records. The crash took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 2020, on U.S. Hwy. 53 in the town of Dovre, southeastern Barron County.
An initial appearance is scheduled today, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, court records said.
According to the complaint, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene to find a man, later identified as the defendant, standing next to a vehicle in the highway median. The deputy said the defendant had blood on his face and wasn’t wearing shoes. The defendant allegedly said he needed help finding a woman who was a passenger in his vehicle, and he also said that she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle left the pavement.
Two other deputies arrived, found the victim nearby, and stayed with her until an ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital. The complaint said the woman was treated for two fractured vertebrae, a dislocated elbow, a lung contusion, a broken rib, and internal injuries to her liver and spleen.
The defendant allegedly admitted to drinking and driving before the crash. He was placed in a protective collar by medical personnel and transported to Bloomer Mayo Hospital, where a blood sample was taken. Test results later said the defendant’s blood alcohol level was .182, more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
A witness later told police that the defendant and his passenger had been at a party at Rice Lake earlier the same evening, and that both had been drinking.
