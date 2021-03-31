Two incidents reported in Barron, including a domestic quarrel Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and the execution of a search warrant on June 4, 2020, have led to felony drug trafficking charges against three individuals, according to complaints filed March 24 and 29, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendants in the March 23 incident are identified as Brady W. Blodgett, 19, and Alexus M. Olson, 21, both of 36 W. Maple Ave., Unit 6, Barron. The June 2020 warrant search initially involved three underage individuals ages 14, 15 and 16. However, the investigation eventually led to a felony charge against defendant Trina L. Hendrickson, 38, 1119 E. La Salle Ave.
The March 23 incident began shortly after 12:30 p.m. when a maintenance man working in the Maple Avenue apartment building called 911 to report hearing a woman screaming, and that it “sounded like a man was beating her up.”
A Barron police officer and a Barron County Sheriff’s detective responded. They knocked on the apartment door, but no one answered. In the belief that the woman might be in danger, the Barron officer obtained a master key and unlocked the apartment door, but didn’t open it.
The officer and detective again announced their presence, but after getting no response, they let themselves in. Following a noise to the back of the apartment, the officers found a man and woman, later identified as the defendants.
In the bedroom where the defendants were discovered, the officers saw what looked like a methamphetamine pipe lying in plain sight. A further search resulted in the discovery of bags of white crystalline substances believed to be meth, more drug paraphernalia, a grinder and a small amount of marijuana.
The case involving defendant Hendrickson began with a June 4, 2020, warrant search conducted by Barron County Sheriff’s investigators and a Barron police officer. Three adults were detained, including the defendant. On the second floor of the home, officers found and detained the three minors. One of them allegedly told officers that “whatever you find in the house is mine.”
A records check disclosed the defendant’s name is listed as the Barron Electric Utility customer who lives at that address.
After a search of the premises, officers allegedly discovered multiple containers of marijuana, two cell phones, numerous pipes, a weighing scale and $459 cash.
In a later interview with the Barron officer, the defendant allegedly said that some of the items found in the search belonged to one of the other detained individuals, “but that she would claim (ownership) of it all.”
